Mark Stoops

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats will open the season with three straight home games in 2023.

 Les Nicholson | Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The Kentucky football team will open the season with three straight home games next season.

The Wildcats will take on Ball State to open the season on Sept. 2, followed by Eastern Kentucky University a week later on Sept. 9. The Wildcats will play Akron on Sept. 16 to close out the first three weeks of the season.

Kentucky will take on Vanderbilt in its Southeastern Conference opener in Nashville on Sept. 23, followed by a home game against Florida on Sept. 30.

In October, the Wildcats are at Georgia on Oct. 7, followed by Missouri at home on Oct. 14. Following an open date on Oct. 21, Kentucky hosts rival Tennessee on Oct. 28.

To open the final month of the season, the Wildcats are at Mississippi State (Nov. 4), and will host Alabama on Nov. 11, before closing out SEC play at South Carolina on Nov. 18 in Columbia. The final regular-season game is at Louisville on Nov. 25.

2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Ball State

Sept. 9 EKU

Sept. 16 Akron

Sept. 23 at Vandy

Sept. 29 Florida

Oct. 7 at Georgia

Oct. 14 Missouri

Oct. 28 Tennessee

Nov. 4 at Miss. St.

Nov. 11 Alabama

Nov. 18 at S. Carolina

Nov. 25 at Louisville

