Cayden Cimala, Jamison Coomer lead Somerset in district win

When you are a young team, you depend on young players to make the big plays to win games. That is exactly what happened on Thursday when two Briar Jumper sophomores came up big in Somerset's 3-0 district win over Rockcastle County High School at Charlie Taylor Field.
Sophomores Cayden Cimala and Jamison Coomer led the Briar Jumpers to the shutout win over the 47th District top-seeded Rockcastle Rockets.
Cimala pitched a gem on the mound in a complete seven innings of work. Cimala allowed no runs, only four hits, and struck out five batters.
In the second inning, Coomer hit a bases-loaded, two-RBI double to center field to score Braydon Gross and Kole Gundy. Coomer's two-run double was all Cimala needed secure the district pitching win.
The Briar Jumpers scored again in the fifth inning when Josh Gross hit a sacrifice grounder to score Logan Purcell.
For the game, Coomer had one hit and two RBIs. Blake Abbott had two hits. Logan Purcell had one hit and score a run. Cole Reynolds had a hit, and Josh Gross drove in a run.
Somerset (12-12, 3-3) secured the 47th District Tournament's third-seed and will battle cross-town rivals Pulaski County in the tourney's opening round in mid-May. The Briar Jumpers will play in the City Between the Lakes this weekend.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
