The Cumberland Christian Home Educators Lady Hawks volleyball team participated in the East Coast Homeschool Nationals held in Gatlinburg, TN. last week. They would end up winning the JV 4A division National Championship.
CCHE Lady Hawks win JV 4A division National Championship
- CJ STAFF REPORT
