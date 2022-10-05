CCHE volleyball team

From left: Emma Phelps, Gracie Brown, Alexa Taylor, Hannah Hamlin, head coach Lauren Watson, Libby Curry, Haylee Robbins, Mikenna Sawyers, Annalee Smith

 Submitted Photo

The Cumberland Christian Home Educators Lady Hawks volleyball team participated in the East Coast Homeschool Nationals held in Gatlinburg, TN. last week. They would end up winning the JV 4A division National Championship.

