GEORGETOWN – The Southwestern Warriors traveled to Georgetown on Friday night to take on the #2 ranked team in Class 5A in the Scott County Cardinals. It was a bitterly cold night as Southwestern competed for a regional title for the seventh straight season, finally looking to get over that hump. Both teams have great rushing attacks, so this one looked to be over in a hurry.
This game was all Scott County in the first half, as they built a 22-8 lead heading into the break. However, the Southwestern defense would answer the call in the second half and hold the Cardinals offense scoreless. After scoring 14 straight points in the third quarter, Southwestern would take home a 23-22 victory over the Cardinals for their second region championship in program history. Head coach Jason Foley was ecstatic following the game and gave plenty of praise to his group for their efforts in the second half.
“I told them at halftime, we have been in this position before. Our theme all year has been ‘make a way,’ our defensive coaches made some great adjustments at halftime. I can’t say enough about these kids though, they have incredible fight, incredible grit,” he expounded.
The Cardinals received the ball first after the Warriors won the toss and deferred to the second half. Scott County would rush the ball plenty during their first drive with solid runs coming from juniors Thomas Feickert, Ellis Hugely, and Jacob Fryman. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hickey would also find senior DaQuis Brown for a 13-yard gain before Fryman would rush it quickly twice for a total of 20 yards to get the Cardinals into scoring position. Soon after, Fryman would rush the ball in from one yard out to give Scott County the lead, and after a two-point conversion from Hickey to sophomore Isaac York, the Cardinals would be up 8-0 with just over seven minutes to go in the first quarter.
Junior Christian Walden would have a solid kickoff return for Southwestern, getting all the way to midfield before going down. Although senior Tanner Wright would then break a 14-yard rush, the Warriors’ offense would soon come to a halt, as the Cardinals would force them into a turnover on downs. Scott County would get the ball back with 5:07 left in the quarter and would proceed to run out the remainder of the time left, but not before they would make it to the goal line, preparing to score another touchdown.
The Cardinals would then score on the first play of the second quarter, as Fryman would get his second touchdown of the night on a two-yard run. Following another successful two-point conversion, this one from sophomore Elijah Lily to York, Scott County would be up 16-0 on the visiting Warriors.
Southwestern would not quit, however, as senior quarterback Roger Oliver would immediately find junior Caden Cunnagin for a 39 yard completion to get into Scott County territory. Wright would then break for a nine yard rush, with Walden adding another eight yards on the ground. Oliver would then find senior Maison Hibbard in the back of the end zone for a touchdown from 19 yards out to give the Warriors their first score of the game. Walden would then be able to convert the two-point conversion with a run to cut the Cardinals’ lead in half to 16-8 with about 10 minutes to go until halftime.
Once again, there would be no answer on the Southwestern defense for the rushing attack of Scott County on their next drive, as Feickert, Fryman, and Hugely would combine to just eat up the clock and keep the ball moving down the field. Hugely would then be able to rush the ball in from 12 yards out for the third rushing touchdown of the night from the Cardinals’ offense. They would, however, fail their first two-point conversion attempt of the night, with their lead sitting at 22-8 with seven minutes to go in the half.
On the next Southwestern possession, Oliver got the offense started with a 13-yard completion to Walden. Wright would then rush five times for 12 yards, with Walden adding another rush for six yards. Again the offense would stall, with the Cardinals forcing yet another turnover on downs before the half would come to a close with the home team out in front after riding a bullish rushing attack.
The Warriors were facing an opening possession coming out of the break in which they desperately needed to score. Southwestern would do only one thing on this drive, run the ball. Wright had five rushes for 31 yards, Walden had two rushes for 10 yards, sophomore Lucas McKee had two rushes for six yards, and sophomore Braxton Walters had two rushes for 11 yards. Wright would then run the ball in from two yards out to trim the Cardinals lead to 22-15, with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The blue and orange would then make a calculated gamble with an onside kick, with Cunnagin recovering the ball after it went 10 yards, giving the Warriors a chance to tie up the ball game. Oliver would find Hibbard for a gain of 10 yards to get the Southwestern offense moving again. Senior Maddox Mink then made two huge plays, a reception for a gain of nine yards and a rush for a gain of 12 yards, to get into the red zone. Following two rushes from Walden for a gain of 20 yards, Oliver would keep it on a quarterback keeper from the one-yard line for another score for Southwestern. The Warriors would then give the ball to Wright on a two-point conversion, who would then proceed to take the ball over the goal line for the conversion, putting Southwestern up 23-22 with just under two minutes to go in the quarter.
Hickey would find Brown for a 19-yard completion late in the third quarter to get into Southwestern territory. The Warriors would eventually force a punt after an offensive holding penalty on the Cardinals, giving Southwestern the ball with 10:51 left in the game. Unfortunately, the Warriors couldn’t get any offense going, and after a sack by the Scott County defense, they would punt the ball back to the Cardinals with 8:26 left in the game.
The Cardinals would be quickly punting the ball right back to Southwestern about a minute later. Walden would have a big run for a gain of 23 yards to finally give the Warriors some momentum on the offensive side of the ball. More rushes by Walters, Mink, Walden, Wright, and Hibbard would slowly begin to drain the remaining time off of the clock. The Warriors would eventually be forced into a turnover on downs with 2:25 left in the game, with it now being up to the Southwestern defense to secure a region title.
It would quickly be a fourth down forced by the defense of the Warriors in just three plays. Freshman Deven Leclercq would then seal the game for Southwestern with a sack of Hickey to force the Cardinals to turnover the ball on downs. As the time began to tick down, the Southwestern sideline began to celebrate, and after time expired, the Warriors would clinch their first region championship since 2011. Despite the joy for the team, coach Foley knows the job isn’t done yet.
“We’re one game from Kroger [Field] now. We’ll enjoy this win and this trophy for a day or two, then we will get right back to work,” he explained.
Oliver was 8-12 passing with 101 yards and one touchdown. Walden led the Warriors in rushing with 85 yards on 15 attempts, while Wright added 75 yards on 18 attempts and one touchdown. Cunnagin was the leading receiver with 44 yards on two catches, while Hibbard caught three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Southwestern improves to 13-0 on the season and will be at home for their Class 5A semifinal game next Friday. They will be hosting Bowling Green at the Reservation, with game time still to be announced.
