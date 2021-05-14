Chance Todd homers and pitches shutout in Maroons' 2-0 win

Pulaski County High School sophomore Chance Todd was virtually a 'one-man show' in the Maroons' 2-0 win over Whitley County High School on Thursday.
On the mound, Chance Todd pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out nine batters. At the plate, Chance Todd slammed a two-run homer in the third inning for the game's only score. Todd's dinger brought home Kaleb Adams, who had doubled to get on base.
For the season, Chance Todd leads the Maroons with 18 runs batted in, five pitching victories, and 59 strikeouts.
Chance Todd, Kaleb Adams, and Kameryn Hargis were the only Maroons to produce base hits. Between both squads, there were only five hits in the entire game.
Pulaski County sophomore Jace Frye pitched one inning in relief of Todd.
Pulaski County (15-10) travels to Clay County High School on Friday and will journey across town to Southwestern High School on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
