Chance Todd named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Chance Todd

Pulaski County High School sophomore pitcher Chance Todd earned two wins on the mound last week. Todd struck out 18 batters in nine innings pitched, and has an 0.78 ERA.

Chance Todd

Pulaski County High School sophomore pitcher Chance Todd earned two wins on the mound last week. Todd struck out 18 batters in nine innings pitched, and has an 0.78 ERA.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you