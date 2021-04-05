Chance Todd named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Jack Earnest Reese, age 90, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the care of Heartland Hospice Care. Jack was born on May 2, 1930 in Norton, VA, to the late Nelson Reese and Maude Adams Reese. He was a retired Pipe Fitter at the Keebler Company. He was an avid fisherman an…
William Cook, 66, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Baptist Health of Lexngton. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
