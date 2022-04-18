Chance Todd named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School sophomore Chance Todd pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 12 batters in the Maroons' district loss to Rockcastle County High School. In the Southwestern weekend match-up, Todd had a hit, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Pulaski County High School sophomore Chance Todd pitched six no-hit innings and struck out 12 batters in the Maroons’ district loss to Rockcastle County High School. In the Southwestern weekend match-up, Todd had a hit, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you