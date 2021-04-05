Chance Todd pitches well in Maroons' win over East Jessamine

The Pulaski County High School baseball team split a pair of games this past weekend. On Friday, the Maroons were soundly defeated by North Laurel High School 11-1 in five innings. On Saturday, the Maroons edged out East Jessamine 3-2.
On Friday, the Maroons couldn't get their bats going, while the North Laurel Jaguars pounded out 12 hits and scored 11 runs in their mercy rule win. Offensively, the Maroons were led by senior Kaleb Adams - who had two hits and drove in a run.
In the Maroons' win over East Jessamine, sophomore hurler Chance Todd had another good pitching outing to pick up the win. Todd pitched four no-hit innings and struck out nine Jaguar batters.
Offensively, Pulaski County sophomore Bryson Dugger led the way with two hits and two runs batted in. Adams had a double and scored two runs.
Pulaski County (3-1) hosts Wayne County High School on Monday, and will travel to Corbin High School on Tuesday.
