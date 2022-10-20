Is he the best wide receiver in the state of Kentucky?
Folks from the Lexington or Louisville markets, or coaches and media members from northern or western Kentucky who haven't seen him play yet may disagree with that sentiment, but his numbers certainly make the argument that he indeed, is the top dog in the Bluegrass state when it comes to catching the football.
Yes, Chandler Godby -- a Second Team All-State selection from Pulaski County High School last year as a junior -- has certainly followed that up in 2022 with not only First-Team All-State numbers, but heck, one could make an argument for Godby that he should be considered to be in the running for Kentucky's Mr. Football this season as well.
That's just how impressive the young man has been.
Last season as a junior, Godby had an outstanding season for the Maroons, with 75 catches for 1,061 yards, and 15 touchdown receptions.
That was last year.
This year, PC's 'go-to guy' has been even better.
This season -- in only nine games -- the PC senior has hauled in 72 catches for 1,307 yards, to go along with 23 touchdowns.
After hauling in three TD receptions last week in the Maroons thrilling, 35-29 victory at Bell County, Godby tied PC's all-time great -- Jake Johnson -- with the most TD catches in a single season at Pulaski County with 23.
That means he's only one TD catch away from holding that record at Pulaski County High School all by himself.
When you're breaking records that belong to Jake Johnson -- statistically the greatest wide receiver to ever play high school football in Kentucky (look up the stats for yourself on the KHSAA's website) -- you are a very special football player indeed.
"If it happens it happens," said Godby, when talking about the possibility of setting PC's all-time mark for touchdown receptions in a single season.
"I grew up watching Jake Johnson when I was in elementary school and middle school, and then Jake Sloan was here during my freshman year, and I learned a lot from him as well," stated Godby. "Those two guys are both legends. Obviously, it would be great to be up there in the record books with two great names like that."
Godby of course is just one of the many reasons why Pulaski County may have exceeded expectations this season, especially on the offensive side of the football.
Pulaski County is 8-1 on the season headed into Friday night's district showdown at Southwestern, and that might not be such a surprise as far as a won-loss record goes. After all, over the last decade, Pulaski County has been a football powerhouse, winning five regional titles, appearing in four Class 5 A State Championship Football Games, and winning one state title in Class 5 A in 2014.
However, what is indeed a big-time surprise for folks around the state of Kentucky this season, is the fact the Maroons have scored more points than any other team in the state in Class 5 A with 388 points on the season, and are averaging over 43 points per contest.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger has had a monster year with 32 passing touchdowns, and well over 2,000 yards through the air, but it's the little guy on the field -- Godby -- that has been the engine that has made PC run just a little faster than the other guy this season.
"Chandler is one of those kids that you love to root for, because he's considered to be an underdog," pointed out Pulaski County head football coach Johnny Hines.
"He's one of those kids that's grown up with people telling him that you can't do stuff, because you're not big enough, you're too little, you can't do stuff," Hines added. "He's heard that his whole life, and he's very determined as a football player."
So coach Hines, is Chandler Godby the best wide receiver in the state of Kentucky?
Hines answered that one with an emphatic, "Yes".
"I think he is, but then again, I've got a very biased opinion," stated Hines with a sly grin across his face.
"He's a terrific player, and we're proud of what he's accomplished," added the PC head coach. "He's a terrific competitor, and he wants to win on every play and in every game. He's just had a fantastic career."
Indeed, Godby has had a great career at PC, but he is part of a senior class that has gone 1-5 in matchups against the Warriors over the past three seasons.
The PC senior says -- whether he breaks Johnson's record or not -- priority number one is getting a win over the Warriors this year.
"We absolutely dominated these guys all through elementary and middle school when I was a younger kid, and we need to get back to doing that now," pointed out the PC senior.
"They are a great team, but we're a great team," Godby added. "Hopefully we can go out on Friday night and get a win over there and bring home another district championship."
Whether or not Godby sets the all-time mark at Pulaski County High School for touchdown receptions in a single season is yet to be determined, but one thing is definitely for certain and without question.
For the Pulaski County Maroons over the past four years, having Chandler Godby on the field and in a PC uniform has certainly been a 'Great Catch' for Johnny Hines and company.
