Chandler Godby named All-State wide receiver

Several local football players were named to the Courier Journal's 2021 All-State Football Team, as selected by a statewide vote of coaches.
Pulaski County junior wide receiver Chandler Godby topped the local list by making the All-State Third Team on offense. Godby caught 75 passes for 1,061 yards and 15 scored touchdowns. Godby also recorded an interception and 10 tackles on defense.
Pulaski County High School senior lineman Ryun Dye was named All-State Honorable Mention. Dye recorded 78 tackles and seven defensive sacks.
Pulaski County High School senior quarterback Drew Polston was named All-State Honorable Mention. Polston threw for 2,371 yards with 29 touchdown passes. Polston rushed for 316 yards, had three rushing TDs and set the state record for career passing percentage.
Southwestern High School junior offensive lineman Braiden Myers was named All-State Honorable Mention. Meyers was part of a Warriors offensive line that helped aid one of the best rushing attacks in the state with 3,770 yards.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
