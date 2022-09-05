Chandler Godby

Pulaski County High School senior Chandler Godby has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In Pulaski’s 36-14 win over Lincoln County, Godby would have 154 receiving yards as well as 4 touchdown receptions.

 Caleb Lowndes | CJ

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

