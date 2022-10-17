Pulaski County High School senior Chandler Godby has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In the Maroon's 35-29 victory over Bell County, Godby would catch five passes for a total of three touchdowns and 121 yards and would also grab the game-clinching interception.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
