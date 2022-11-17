Pulaski County High School senior Chandler Godby has been named the Class 5A District 8 Player of the Year. In an unheard-of senior season, Godby caught 28 touchdowns, which broke the single season touchdown receptions record at Pulaski County, previously held by Jake Johnson. This mark also tied the single season record for the entire state.
Godby also had 93 receptions throughout the season, which was tied for ninth all-time in a single season in state history, and he had 1,677 reception yards, also tied for ninth all-time in a single season in state history. Godby was also tied for the team high in interceptions with three, as well as recording two touchdowns on kickoff returns.
