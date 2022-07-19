Chandler Taylor is a sophomore at Southwestern High School and he won the last Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tournament of the summer at Gibson Bay this past week. Taylor also won the overall Championship for his age group in the Junior Tour.
featured alert urgent
Chandler Taylor Named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
By JACOB PRATT
Commonwealth Journal
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies in apparent drowning in Fishing Creek
- Pointing the way home; Pulaski's newest giant cross built on Ky. 461
- Somerset man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
- Coach Calipari visits Bluegrass Senior Living and #1 UK fan
- Pulaski County Fair kicks off week of fun this Saturday
- SHS teacher, tennis coach Clifford Randall passes away
- Reese Burt crowned Miss Pulaski County; Claire Thompson named Miss Teen Pulaski County
- 'Coach' Perkins passes away at 71
- PCDC conducts youth summer camp
- Potter and Stuart rock MMF stage, but Flynn is surprise star
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.