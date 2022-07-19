Chandler Taylor Named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Chandler Taylor is a sophomore at Southwestern High School and he won the last Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tournament of the summer at Gibson Bay this past week. Taylor also won the overall Championship for his age group in the Junior Tour.

 

