Chandler Taylor wins a <span>Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf </span><span>Tour event </span>

Submitted Photo

Chandler Taylor won the boys 13-15 year-old division in Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour event at the London Country Club. Taylor fired an 18-hole score of 85 to win the top prize.

Chandler Taylor won the boys 13-15 year-old division in Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour event at the London Country Club. Taylor fired an 18-hole score of 85 to win the top prize.

Trending Video

Recommended for you