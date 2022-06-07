Chandler Taylor wins a <span>Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf </span><span>Tour event </span>

Chandler Taylor won the boys 13-15 year-old division in Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour event at the London Country Club. Taylor fired an 18-hole score of 85 to win the top prize.
featured alert urgent
Chandler Taylor wins a Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour event
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in ATV accident on local farm
- The Virginia opens to the community Saturday, June 11
- Somerset man gets probation for wanton endangerment, bail jumping
- May 27-30 Arrests
- Traffic stop, drug-related home search lead to pair of arrests
- SPEDA one step closer on possible Ag Expo center
- Custom Burnside fire engine is a real set of hot wheels
- Man accused of threatening sheriff, deputy scheduled to stand trial this fall
- Two arrested on multiple drug charges
- Sample of Somerset offers a tasty time this Thursday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.