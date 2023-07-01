Southwestern junior Chandler Taylor has had a busy summer so far, competing in the Southeast KY Junior Golf Tour on several different golf courses surrounding the Somerset area. This week, Taylor was able to grab back-to-back victories on the tour.
On Tuesday, Taylor competed in a tournament at Dix River Golf Course in Stanford and was able to claim the win with a score of 79, clearing second place by seven strokes. Then on Thursday, Taylor traveled to Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, where he was able to notch a second-straight victory with a score of 75 or just three-over-par, clearing second place by four strokes.
Taylor was very proud of the way he has played this week and credited his short game as to the reason why he was able to win two events this week.
“I have really focused this summer on my short game. My chipping and putting has been pretty good in the last couple of weeks, leading to some good tournament results,” he explained.
Taylor will continue competing on the tour leading up to his junior year as a member of the Southwestern Warrior golf team.
