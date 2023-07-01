Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.