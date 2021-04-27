Chanler Brake, Landon Brake place 4th in Bass Fishing Region

Submitted Photo

Southwestern High School junior Chanler Brake and freshman Landon Brake finished in fourth place, out of 96 boats,  in the KHSAA Region 3 Tournament on Green River Lake. The Warrior duo had 16.8 pounds in a five-bass limit. The Warrior fishing duo qualified for the KHSAA State Tournament on Kentucky Lake in two weeks.

