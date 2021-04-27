Southwestern High School junior Chanler Brake and freshman Landon Brake finished in fourth place, out of 96 boats, in the KHSAA Region 3 Tournament on Green River Lake. The Warrior duo had 16.8 pounds in a five-bass limit. The Warrior fishing duo qualified for the KHSAA State Tournament on Kentucky Lake in two weeks.
Chanler Brake, Landon Brake place 4th in Bass Fishing Region
