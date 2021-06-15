Chanler Brake, Landon Brake qualify for BassMaster Classic

Submitted Photo

The Southwestern High School Bass Fishing Team had two anglers to qualify for a invitation to fish in the biggest stage in High School Bass Fishing - The BassMaster Classic High School Division in Fort Worth, Texas. Southwestern junior Chanler Brake and freshman Landon Brake battled it out against some of the best High School Anglers in the USA.

