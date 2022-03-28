Chanler Brake, Landon Brake qualify for Nationals

Submitted Photo

Southwestern High School senior Chanler Brake and sophomore Landon Brake finished in fourth place out of 188 Teams in the Kentucky State Student Angler Federation State Championship on Lake Cumberland, this past weekend. They Warriors duo brought in 13.12 pounds. With their high finishm they punched their ticket for Nationals, this summer on June 22 through June 25, on Lake Pickwick & Wilson Lake in Florence, Ala.