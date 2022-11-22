Pulaski County resident and former Pine Knot Dragon basketball star was honored over the weekend by being named to his college’s All-Century Team.
Charles (Chuck) Wood played at Pine Knot, in neighboring McCreary County, from 1957 through 1960 where he was a member of the first 20-win team in school’s history as a freshman. He was coached by Robert “Cotton” Jones all four seasons before becoming lifelong friends.
Following an outstanding high school career, Wood landed at Tennessee Tech University where he continued to shine on the court. It was his play as a Golden Eagle that earned Wood the current honor.
According to an invitation to the event, Wood is just one of all players to ever hit the court to be honored as the school celebrates its 100th anniversary of the basketball and football programs.
“The All-Century Team is comprised of the 100 men who are among the best to ever play for TTU,” said the school’s athletic director Mark Wilson in a letter to Wood.
Prior to starring across the state line, Wood left his mark in McCreary County as a Pine Knot High School star.
In addition to being a member of the school’s first 20-win team (20-9), Wood and his teammates one-upped themselves during his senior year when the team went 25-6 overall behind the help of Wood and key teammates.
The 6’4” Wood led the Dragons in scoring during his junior season with 22.9 points per game and was second on the team with 22 ppg during his senior season while leading the team rebounding that year.
During those final two seasons alone, Wood scored a total of 1,349 points en route to a career total of 1,668 for Pine Knot High School prior to his on-court performance at Tech.
Wood earned a degree in electrical and computer engineering and is a retired businessman who lives with his wife Jean in Southwestern Pulaski County.
