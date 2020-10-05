Chase Doan named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Chase Doan
Somerset High School junior running back Chase Doan rushed 114 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns. Doan also caught four passes for 31 yards.
Sharon Wesley, 64, of Science Hill passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Brooks Richard Meece, the son of Alex and Ashley Barnes Meece, was born and passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his brother, Owen. He is survived by his parents, his older brother Harrison, his paternal grandparents, Larry Richard (Rick) and Melody Meece of Nan…
