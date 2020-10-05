Chase Doan named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Chase Doan

Somerset High School junior running back Chase Doan rushed 114 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns. Doan also caught four passes for 31 yards.

Chase Doan

Somerset High School junior running back Chase Doan rushed 114 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns. Doan also caught four passes for 31 yards.

Tags

Recommended for you