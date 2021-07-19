Chase Easterly named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Chase Easterly

Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 12U All-Star Chase Easterly pitched in the opening day of the Cal Ripken Kentucky State Tournament against Danville. Easterly pitched four innings, struck out seven batters and only walked only one batter.

