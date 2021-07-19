Chase Easterly named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Chase Easterly
Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 12U All-Star Chase Easterly pitched in the opening day of the Cal Ripken Kentucky State Tournament against Danville. Easterly pitched four innings, struck out seven batters and only walked only one batter.
Mrs. Betty Joyce (Martin) Anderson, age 86, of Monticello, died Thursday. Funeral Monday 1:00 at New's Monticello Funeral Home, Visit Monday 10 till 1 at the Funeral Home.
Marconi Smith, age 89, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow on Wednesday at…
