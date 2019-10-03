Chase Eastham's hat trick not enough in Warriors' 5-4 loss to LCA

LEXINGTON - Despite a hat trick by Southwestern High School senior Chase Eastham, the Warriors fell to the All "A" state tourney runner-up Lexington Christian Academy Eagles by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday.
In the opening half, Dylan Stevens hooked up with Eastham on a through ball played over top the LCA defense. Later in the first half, Eastham was fouled in the box and Stevens scored the penalty kick.
In the second half, the duo of Eastham and Stevens teamed up for two more scores. Both of Eastham's second-half goals came from through balls from Stevens.
Dylan Stevens finished the game with three assists.
Southwestern (7-10-2) will host Barbourville on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Plains for their regular-season finale.
