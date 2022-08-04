Pulaski County High School freshman Chase Farmer was invited to compete in the Perfect Game 14u National Showcase in West Palm Beach, Fla. this past weekend. There were over 300 players in attendance at this showcase from the US, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.
Earlier this summer, Farmer also participated in the Perfect Game Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, posting some of the top numbers in his class. He was then named to the Ohio Valley Region Top Prospect team.
The national showcase was a 3 day event, with Friday being individual showcase day. During this, players were evaluated in the 60-yard dash, fielding workouts, and batting practice and analysis.
Saturday and Sunday were game play days where the players would be assigned teams and face off against each other. For these days, Farmer would bat for an average of .333. In the final game of the weekend, he would go 2-3, getting a single, double, 2 RBI’s, and a run scored for the game.
