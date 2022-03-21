Chase Farmer named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Northern Middle School eighth-grader Chase Farmer had a big weekend on the baseball field by batting .777 (7-for-9) in three games in the Taylor County Middle School Tournament. Farmer collected two triples, two doubles, three singles, drove in eight runs, and scored four times.

