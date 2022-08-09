Chase Farmer

Chase Farmer has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. Farmer competed in the Perfect Game 14u National Showcase after being named to the Perfect Game Ohio Valley Region Top Prospect team. He would average .333 at the plate during this event.

 Submitted Photo

Chase Farmer has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. Farmer competed in the Perfect Game 14u National Showcase after being named to the Perfect Game Ohio Valley Region Top Prospect team. He would average .333 at the plate during this event. 

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you