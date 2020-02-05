Chase Parmelee signs with University of the Cumberlands

Pulaski County High School senior Chase Parmelee signed to play football at the University of the Cumberlands. In his high school career, Parmelee played 51 games, made 217 tackles, had nine QB sacks, forced five fumbles and had two interceptions. On hand for Parmelee's signing to the Cumberlands was, front row from left, Gary Sewell, Chase Parmelee, and Kerri Sewell; back row from left, Josh Roberts, Cody Wesley, Jacob Denney, Conner McJunkin, John Hines, Phil Russell, Jason Roberts, and Bill Sharp.
