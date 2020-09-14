BURNSIDE - The Schaeffer's Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com would visit Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY for the first time in the 2020 season on Saturday evening for the 9th Annual Harold Hardgrove Memorial and Michael Chilton of Salvisa, KY would put his machine in victory lane for the biggest win of his career with the $10,022 payday and his second career victory in the Harold Hardgrove Memorial event.
The win by Chilton would be his first of the season with the tour and the second career series victory for the 34-year old racer. Chilton would drive his Rocket Chassis, Bullock Race Engines powered MKC Transport, Caton Industrial Painting, Parkview Home Center, Dial Painting, Budda Bert Transmissions Sales and Service, Irvin Enterprises, and Brucebilt Performance sponsored to the win.
Michael Chilton would take the lead from his outside front-row starting position and the start of the contest, with Skylar Marlar, Tommy Bailey, Tyler Erb, and Devin Gilpin second through fifth. The front five would remain the same as the first caution waved on lap four for a three-car tangle and the restart would also see the caution reappear for another three-car tangle.
The restart would see Chilton and Skylar Marlar maintain the top two spots, with Erb would work past Bailey for third on lap five, with Gilpin taking fourth on lap six, and Cameron Marlar making his way into the top five one tour later on lap seven. Chilton would begin working slower traffic on lap ten and would maintain a comfortable lead, while Cameron Marlar would take the fourth position from Gilpin on lap fifteen. Chilton would get into heavier traffic by lap twenty-two and this would allow Skylar Marlar to close in and for Erb to reel in both. Just as business was about to pick up for the lead, Rod Carter, Jr. would slow his machine with mechanical issues and draw the caution flag.
Chilton would maintain the lead on the restart, while Erb would get by Skylar Marlar, while Victor Lee would make his way to fifth. Caution would appear again on lap thirty-four for spin by Bailey in turn one, while the restart at this point would see the top three remain the same, while Lee would take the fourth position from Cameron Marlar. The final caution of the race waved on lap forty-one for Donald McIntosh's disabled machine on the backchute. Chilton would get a great restart, while Skylar Marlar would challenge Erb for second and grab the spot with a slider off of turn four to complete lap forty-one.
Chilton would hold the lead, while Marlar, Erb, Lee, and now fifth-place running Dustin Linville would begin to mix it up as the five lap to go signal was show. Chilton would begin to pull away at this point, while Lee would drive between Marlar and Erb and go from fourth to second into turn one on lap forty-seven. Chilton would see the checkered flag first, with Lee taking second, and Skylar Marlar finishing third. Linville would make a turn four, last lap pass of Erb for fourth, with Erb settling for fifth. Gilpin would finish sixth after driving better than half of the event with right-rear suspension damage, with Tanner English, Ryan King, Bailey, and Justin Rattliff completing the top ten finishers.
The Schaeffer's Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com next events will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY and Saturday, September 19 at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY. Both events will pay $5,000 to win. Also, the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series will be in action at both events, paying $1,200 to win each night.
Official Summary of Results
Feature Results for Schaeffer's Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on September 12, 2020
1. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.
2. Victor Lee-Danville, Ky.
3. Skylar Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.
4. Dustin Linville-Bryantsville, Ky.
5. Tyler Erb-New Waverly, Texas
6. Devin Gilpin-Columbus, Ind.
7. Tanner English-Benton, Ky.
8. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.
9. Tommy Bailey-Corbin, Ky.
10. Justin Rattliff-Campbellsville, Ky.
11. Dakotah Knuckles-Ewing, Va.
12. David Seibers-Chapel Hill, Tenn.
13. Tommy Turner-Richmond, Ky.
14. Ronnie Cole-Morehead, Ky.
15. Bryson Centers-Corbin, Ky.
16. Joey Standridge-Tellico Plains, Tenn.
17. Cameron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.
18. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
19. Rod Carter, Jr.-Woodbine, Ky.
20. Glen Hounshell, Jr.-Paint Lick, Ky.
21. Dalton Brown-Crab Orchard, Ky.
22. Robert Stanton-Russell Springs, Ky.
Time of Race: 34 minutes, 18 seconds
Margin of Victory: 1.381 seconds
Yellow Flags: Five (lap 4, 4 restart, 29, 34, 41)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Michael Chilton 1-50
Entries: 25
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Michael Chilton (Group 12.740 seconds
Provisional Starters: None
VP Racing Fuels Makin' Power Heat One Finish (10 Laps/Top Four Transfer)- Skylar Marlar, Dustin Linville, Donald McIntosh, Dakotah Knuckles, Dalton Brown, Joey Standridge, Nic Claborn
VP Racing Fuels Makin' Power Heat Two Finish (10 Laps/Top Four Transfer)- Tyler Erb, Victor Lee, Tanner English, David Seibers, Robert Stanton (DNS-Larry Greer)
VP Racing Fuels Makin' Power Heat Three Finish (10 Laps/Top Four Transfer)- Michael Chilton, Devin Gilpin, Ryan King, Justin Rattliff, Tommy Turner, Bryson Centers
VP Racing Fuels Makin' Power Heat Four Finish (10 Laps/Top Four Transfer)- Tommy Bailey, Cameron Marlar, Rod Carter, Jr., Glen Hounshell, Jr., Ronnie Cole, Brandon Hardgrove
ROARK & SONS TRANSPORT OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS(13 Entries)
Fast Qualifier 26- Joe Husband 14.775
Open Wheel Heat 1
1- 26 Joe Husband 2-2h Josh Hampton 3-10x Billy Uptegraff 4-44 Tim Taylor 5-69 Tim Patrick 6-88e Gabe Emberton 7-92 Ace Claborn
Open Wheel Heat 2
1-22Bian Nantz 2-42 Virgil Parriman 3-21 Dustin Branscum 4-7 Shane Irvin 5-13p Sarah Patrick 6-4 Wayne James
Open Wheel Feature
1-22 Brian Nantz(2nd career win) 2-Hampton 3-James(started12th) 4-Husband 5-Taylor 6-Uptegraff 7-Tim Patrick 8-Branscum 9-Sarah Patrick 10-Irvin 11-Emberton 12-Claborn 13-Parriman
GEARLD'S AUTO PARTS GRASSROOTS HOBBY STOCKS(15 Entries)
Fast Qualifier- 14 Jeremy Bretz 17.507
GrassRoots Hobby Stock Heat 1
1-14 Jeremy Bretz 2-57 David Marlar 3-75s Kevin Switzer 4-13 Mike Eldridge 5-B3 Bo Gilley 6-4 Adrian Smith
GrassRoots Hobby Stock Heat 2
1-8 Roman Wesley 2-14 Logan Walls 3-33 Mike Wallace 4-2 Keith Decker 5-1 Stacey Decker 6-5r Lucas Chowning 7-5n Jamie Neat 8-69 Keith Lovitt
GrassRoots Hobby Stock Feature
1-14 Jeremy Bretz 2-Wesley 3-Walls 4-Stacy Decker 5-Chowning 6-Smith 7-Keith Decker 8-Switzer 9-Neat 10-Marlar 11-33 Wallace 12-Adkins 13-Eldridge 14-Gilley 15-Lovitt
MODERN HVAC SUPER STOCKS(10 Entries)
Fast Qualifier- 4t Carson Freeman 15.048
Super Stock Heat 1
1-4t Carson Freeman 2-55 Ronnie Cole,Jr 3-1 Bartley Grant 4-24 James Ramey 5-L2 Mike Lunsford
Super Stock Heat 2
1-62 Daniel Stamper 2-37h Greg Hensley 3-12 Thomas East 4-t3 Gary Thompson 5-42 Harley Ellison
Super Stock Feature
1-37h Greg Hensley 2-Ellison 3-Bartley Grant 4-Freeman 5-Stamper 6-Cole 7-Thomas East 8-Thompson 9-Ramey DNS-Lunsford
D&M MUFFLER 4 CYLINDERS
Fast Qualifier- 1* Jeremy Bretz(10 Entries)
4 Cylinder Heat 1
1-1* Jeremy Bretz 2-92x Shane Irvin 3-76 Jeremy Creech 4-328 Matt Hargis 5-36B Blake Asbury
4 Cylinder Heat 2
1-75 Eric Parton 2-17 Raymond Fuson 3-28 David Owens 4-24g Jamison Gipson 5-00 Randy Harris
4 Cylinder Feature- Postponed due to rain
