Lake Cumberland Speedway blasted back into action Saturday, September 14th with round #5 of the Lake Cumberland AllStars Racing Series for the Finn Watson Memorial. Michael Chilton(Salvisa, KY) would pass Jason Jameson on lap 18 and go on to win the
35-lap A-Main Finn Watson Memorial, taking home the $4,000 winner's purse. Chilton, piloting the Carter Industrial Painting- MKC Transport- Parkview Home Center- American Race Tire- Sunoco Race Fuel- Shaeffer’s Oil- Pro Powered Rocket XR1, has won 3 out of 5 Lake Cumberland AllStars Series races in 2019.
For full results, schedules and other information, visit lcspeedway.net.
