Chloe Carroll ranked 23rd in the Nation

In the latest national softball player rankings by the Extra Innings Softball publication, Pulaski County High School eight-grader Chloe Carroll was ranked 23rd in the nation for the Class of 2026.
Carroll, who also plays for the national-renowned Tennessee Mojo travel softball team, is batting .462 and has scored 12 runs of the Lady Maroons so far this season.
In the Extra Innings article it states, "Chloe is becoming more and more well-known across the Southeast as a star leadoff hitter or 2-hole batter who is a game-changer on the field. She started for powerhouse high school Pulaski County in Somerset, and was a starter on the varsity team. Last fall, she hit .415 with an OBP of .493 and in 84 chances on the field made just three errors."
The article went on to say, "Chloe has been a two-time All-American and was also twice selected to attend the Select 30 events as she's a power-hitting righty with the speed of a slapper. For Brittany Lewis' team, she "brings a great deal of tools to our order." Chloe is at or near the top of the team leaders in batting average, on-base percentage, RBls and runs scored. Behind the dish, Chloe is an excellent framer, blocker, and has a pop of 1.7. Adds her coach: "Her energy and leadership behind the plate is often commented on by umpires."
As a seventh-grader last year for the Lady Maroons, Carroll batted .436, had 37 runs batted in, scored 28 runs and hit 13 doubles.
