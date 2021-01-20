Chloe Carroll ranked as one of the best softball players in the nation in her 2026 class

Pulaski County High School seventh-grader softball player Chloe Carroll is already making a name for herself nationwide, and she has yet to have played a single varsity inning on the Lady Maroons' softball team.
Carroll was ranked as the 53rd best player in the nation in her 2026 class by Extra Innings Softball. Carroll was called an exceptional all-around athlete who stars a catcher/utility player with speed, and power offensively and defensively.
Carroll played catcher for the Fury softball travel team, and the national softball website called her a 'leader and a wall for her pitchers'.
"Her arm is as strong as there is at her age, and her catch-and-release is very quick," stated Fury softball coach Greg Butler. "As one of the fastest players on the Fury roster, she glides around the bases and is a tough out."
In the field, Carroll moves exceptionally well to balls in the gaps and can cover a lot of ground at any position. Carroll had 42 stolen bases and 51 runs scored during the team's 41-game fall schedule.
"Chloe led off for us this season and finished with a .490 on-base percentage against some of the best competition in the Southeast," Butler stated.
Carroll batted .545 during her spring/summer season, with a .604 on-base percentage, and was chosen to play in the 2019 All-American Games in Orlando, Fla.
Although she has yet donned the Lady Maroons' varsity softball uniform, Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover is well aware of her immense talent.
"Chloe is an unbelievable talent," Gover exclaimed. "It's not every day that you have two girls on your high school team who are both in the Top 100 in the nation in their class."
Last year, Pulaski County High School senior standout Riley Hull was ranked in the Top 100 in her 2021 class by Extra Innings Softball.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.