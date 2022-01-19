Chloe Carroll selected as one of the top softball players in America

VIERA, FLA. - The high school softball season is still a few months away from starting, but Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Chloe Carroll is already making a name for herself on the national level.
Carroll, the Lady Maroons' softball standout, was selected as one of the top 30 players in the class of 2026 in America by Select30fastpitch.com.
The Select 30 Fastpitch Program is a comprehensive player identification and development program for graduation classes 2022-2027. Elite players are identified and invited to attend the Select 30 National Training Camp in Viera, Florida for next level training and development provided by professionals in the game.
At the National Training Camp, players go through an elite-level training event administered by the USSSA current and former professional players and the Select 30 Task Force. The event focuses on player development while identifying the top talent in each participating graduation class (2022-2027) in order to identify the top athletes in each division. Training focuses on putting athletes in situations they will face in their future collegiate and professional careers including athletic testing, individual skill work, team workouts, speed and conditioning training, and classroom settings providing athletes with next level knowledge on topics such as mental training, media training, and video analysis.
Athletes are invited to the Select 30 National Training camp via our All-American Direct Invites (grad year 2022-2027), Select 30 nominations from years past, and invites from coach nomination process.
As a seventh-grader last spring for the Lady Maroons' varsity softball team, Carroll batted .436, drove in 37 runs, scored 28 runs and hit two homers.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
