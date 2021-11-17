Bluegrass United Homeschool senior Chloe West signed to run cross country and track with University of the Cumberlands. West is a part-time Somerset Christian School student and part-time homeschool student. West is coached by Bluegrass Home School coach Jason Liddle and by Somerset Christian coach Todd Meadows. West was a four-time Kentucky Christian Athletic Association All-State Cross Country runner. On hand for Chloe West's signing with the Cumberlands was, front row from left, Michael West, Chloe West, and Jami West; back row from left, Todd Meadows, Randy Greer and Jamen Helton.
featured alert urgent
Chloe West signs with Cumberlands
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Helen Hummel, 77, Lancaster, KY, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.morrisandhislope.com.
Terry G. New, 71, of Science Hill, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.morrisandhislope.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Victims in Hill Road fire named
- Fire on Hill Road claims lives of 2
- Carter Kring is an inspiration to everyone around him
- Bronston man gets five years probation in ATV chase case
- Burnside hopeful to keep elementary school in city
- Does aspirin prevent heart attacks?
- New Burnside Elementary on hold as officials consider entrance snag
- Hardy announces run for district judgeship
- Beware of prussic acid
- Jake Johnson named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.