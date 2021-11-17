Chloe West signs with Cumberlands

Submitted Photo

Bluegrass United Homeschool senior Chloe West signed to run cross country and track with University of the Cumberlands. West is a part-time Somerset Christian School student and part-time homeschool student. West is coached by Bluegrass Home School coach Jason Liddle and by Somerset Christian coach Todd Meadows. West was a four-time Kentucky Christian Athletic Association All-State Cross Country runner. On hand for Chloe West's signing with the Cumberlands was, front row from left, Michael West, Chloe West, and Jami West; back row from left, Todd Meadows, Randy Greer and Jamen Helton.