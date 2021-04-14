After five years at the helm of the Southwestern High School boys basketball program and over 30 years coaching at the high school level, Chris Baker announced he would be stepping down as the Warriors head basketball coach.
In his five years at Southwestern, Baker won 82 games, a 12th Region Tournament title and a 48th District Tournament title.
Baker led the Warriors to a 24-6 record and a district crown during the 2016-17 season.
In 2018, Baker took a .500 Warrior team to the 12th Region Tournament and upset favorite Mercer County in the finals for the 12th Region Tournament crown.
Look for an in-depth interview with Coach Chris Baker in Friday's Commonwealth Journal Sports section.
