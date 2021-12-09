Christian Whitis named Soccer Player of the Year

Throughout the years, the Commonwealth Journal Soccer Player of the Year has been awarded to speedy, graceful players with tons of goals scored during the season. This year's Player of the Year award goes to a player that showed great determination and grit just to get back on the field after an almost career-ending injury two years prior. His play on the field led his team to one of their best finishes in nearly 20 years.
Somerset High School senior Christian Whitis had a sensational year on the soccer field this season. And while his offensive stats were modest - with five goals and seven assists - his presence on the field made the Briar Jumpers a much better team en route to their 12th Region Championship and the KHSAA State Tournament Elite Eight appearance. Christian Whitis, an All-State Honorable Mention, was named the 2021 Commonwealth Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Whitis missed his entire sophomore season with a broken leg and struggled with the injury for most of his junior year. But as he recovered from his catastrophic leg injury during those two years, Christian Whitis' tenacity and will to compete became as strong as ever.
"Christian Whitis has been not just important to this team, but this program for years," exclaimed Somerset High School boys soccer coach Tyler Gillum. "The young man is a natural born leader. Christian suffered a terrible leg injury that would have ended athletics for a normal individual."
"With Christian Whitis, there's something special there that stats can't even come close to trying to measure," Gillum explained. "You can call it heart, grit, determination, or a combination of all three. Whatever it is, the young man has it by the truck load. Christian led this team by holding others and himself accountable. He always goes out of his way to help his teammates, especially the younger classmen, get better."
Whitis' tenacious effort to possess the soccer ball, defined the Briar Jumpers' soccer team and their deep post-season run.
Besides Whitis, Somerset had four other players named to the CJ All-County Team.
Somerset senior Derek Arias was named to his fourth CJ All-County Team after first appearing on his first All-County Team in 2017. Arias was named the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Arias led the Briar Jumpers this season with 15 goals and five assists.
"Derek was a great talent that gave our team many offensive looks all season," Gillum stated. "He led our team in scoring and was selected Second Team All-State for the second year in a row."
Somerset senior Josh Tucker was named to his third straight CJ All-County Team. Tucker scored eight goals and had five assists on the year.
"Josh is another great talent who was big down the stretch winning the midfield and was tied for second in scoring and assists," Gillum said.
Somerset freshman goal keeper Landen Lonesky burst onto the varsity scene by make the All-County Team in his first year. Lonesky led the Briar Jumpers on defense with 176 goal saves and seven shutouts.
"Landen was a freshman goalie who was absolutely phenomenal down the stretch this year recording five shutouts in our last seven games to help bring home a District and Region Title," stated Gillum.
Somerset freshman striker Andrew Tomlinson was another young player who gave the Briar Jumpers an offensive lift when they needed it the most. On the year, Tomlinson scored eight goals and had two assists. Tomlinson scored both goals for the Briar Jumpers in their State Tournament first-round win over Lawrence County.
"Andrew tied for second in scoring and was vital in our Lawrence County game," Gillum said.
Pulaski County High School had four players named to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Boys Soccer Team.
Pulaski County senior Timothy Brinson was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Brinson was second on the team in assists with seven and scored one goal.
"Timothy played everywhere but goalkeeper and striker for us," Pulaski County High School boys soccer coach Darrell McGahan stated. "Wherever the other teams best player was he usually had that assignment. Absolutely deadly with his set pieces."
Pulaski County High School freshman Tyson Absher started out his varsity career with a bang by leading the Maroons in scoring with 13 goals.
"Tyson led the team in scoring," McGahan stated. "This freshman is going to be a lot to handle for the rest of his high school career."
Pulaski County junior Sawyer Gambill made his first appearance on the CJ All-County Team. Despite used for his defense, Gambill did score two goals on the year.
"Sawyer was the defensive backbone of the team," McGahan said. "He chipped in a few goals. He was always was a danger off of corners and free kicks."
Pulaski County junior Henry Gillum made his first All-County Team. Gillum had six goals and eight assists for the Maroons.
"Henry was second on the team in scoring and first in assists," McGahan stated. "When the Maroon offense was clicking, he was at the heart of it."
Southwestern High School was awarded with four players on the Commonwealth Journal All-County Boys Soccer Team.
Southwestern senior Hayden Shadoan was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team. Shadoan led the Warriors with nine goals and four assists.
"Hayden is one of the most talented players in our region," stated Southwestern High school boys soccer coach Sean McBride. "He did a fantastic job for us. He's hands down the best leader I've ever had. We will definitely miss him next year."
Southwestern senior Mohammed Abd was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Abd scored seven goals and had one assist.
"Mo (Mohammed) is a very physical player," McBride stated. "If you're in his way, he's just going to go right through you. He had a solid senior outing. Another great teammate who I'll miss very much."
Southwestern junior Caleb Lewis made his first CJ All-County Team. Lewis had five assists on the season for the Warriors.
"Caleb improved quite a bit from his sophomore to junior year," McBride explained. "He never stops working on the field. He played solid for us defensively all season long. He's a utility player. You can place him anywhere on the field and will get solid play from the kid."
Southwestern sophomore keeper Gavin Lawson made his first appearance on the CJ All-County Team. Lawson made 142 goal saves and recorded six shutouts on the year.
"Gavin continues to get better each year," sate McBride. "He's a veteran even though he is only a sophomore. He had a solid season. Gavin is a wall on penalty kicks. I think he stopped five out of the six penalty kicks on us this year. I think he can take it to another level and I expect him to continue to improve."
Somerset Christian School was also awarded four players to the Commonwealth Journal Boys Soccer All-County Team.
Somerset Christian senior Kaleb Martin was the Cougars' senior leader and anchored their defense.
"Kaleb Martin was one of our senior captains of the team," stated Somerset Christian School boys soccer coach Ben Stein. "He has played for us all four years of high school and has been one of our key defenders for the past three years. This year he helped us keep four clean sheets in our 7-7-1 record.
Somerset Christian junior Braedon Meadows led the Cougars offense with 15 goals and five assists.
"Braedon Meadows is one of our key juniors," stated Stein. "He has played for us all three years of his high school career. He is our top goal scorer this year with 15 goals and 5 assists."
Somerset Christian junior Samuel Phelps led the Cougars with nine assists and he scored four goals.
"Samuel Phelps is another of our key juniors, who has also played with us for the past three years," Stein stated. "He is our center mid and helped lead our team to many victories with his 4 goals and 9 assists making him our top assist provider."
Somerset Christian junior Noah Brummett scored five goals and dished out three assists.
"Noah Brummett is yet another one of our top juniors and he has played for us for the last three years," Stein said. "He helped the team to many wins with his 5 goals and 3 assists, but his versatileness is what truly makes him unique. He played almost every position on the field with ease and was extremely beneficial and productive wherever he went."
