Christine Cook wins State Championship in Archery

Young archer Christine Cook competes on the Southwestern High School team and has had a lot of accomplishments so far in her young career. She added to that list this past weekend, competing in the State S3DA outdoor championships at the University of the Cumberlands.
Cook defended her Outdoor Youth Bare state championship, winning yet another championship. Not only did she manage this great accomplishment, she also was named the shooter of the year in the youth barebow division.
She will be traveling to Ohio this weekend to compete in the national championship, scheduled for July 14-17 in Fairfield, Ohio, and is currently ranked #1 heading into that very tournament. Let's all wish Christine safe travels and best of luck as she represents our area!
