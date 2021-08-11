City golf scramble raises money for Operation Angel Care  

Photo by Lois Cox

Doug Eads, center, Marketing Representative for the City of Somerset's Parks and Recreation Department, presents a check to Wynona Padgett and Melanie King of the Somerset Junior Women's Club, in the amount of $10,000. The donation is the profit that was raised by the Parks & Recreation Department for their 5th annual golf scramble, which was held back on July 14th at The Burnside Island Golf Course. Somerset Junior Women's Club uses this money for Operation Angel Care, which provides Christmas gifts to needy and underprivileged children each year throughout the Pulaski County and Somerset Community. Pictured in the back row are Joe Cummins, Adam Bryant, and Eric Owens of the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships. Don Franklin was the corporate sponsor once again of this year's event, and is an integral community partner with the City of Somerset in helping this golf scramble grow into a tremendous success each year.