City of Somerset Golf Scramble winners

Updated: August 21, 2020 @ 3:27 pm
Somerset, Kentucky
Submitted Photo
The golf team of Florian Loutre, Andrew Cooper and Eric Chumbley and Matt Salmons (not pictured) won the City of Somerset Golf Scramble on Wednesday at Woodson Bend Resort.
