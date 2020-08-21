City of Somerset Golf Scramble winners

Submitted Photo

The golf team of Florian Loutre, Andrew Cooper and Eric Chumbley and Matt Salmons (not pictured) won the City of Somerset Golf Scramble on Wednesday at Woodson Bend Resort.

