BURNSIDE - The City of Somerset hosted a charity golf scramble on Wednesday at General Burnside Island State Park, with all proceeds going to benefit Operation Angel Care. The 36 teams competed in the scramble, with around $6,000 dollars in prizes given away.
The winning team of the scramble was Todd Wood, Rob Jones, Scott Bolin, and Spenser McKinney. For their efforts, the team came away with the winning prize of $2,000.
The reason for the scramble, to raise money for Operation Angel Care, was a massive success, with over $20,000 raised! Operation Angel Care helps raise money to give kids and local families a little bit of extra help securing Christmas gifts.
