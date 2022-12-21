Clay Clevenger was named the new Somerset High School football coach on Wednesday.
Clevenger spent eight seasons coaching at Danville High School – the Briar Jumpers' longtime district rivals. Clevenger coached the Admirals from 2013 to 2020 and garnered a state championship title in 2017. Clevenger led Danville to a state runner-up finish in 2016. Clevenger led Danville to 65 wins during his eight seasons at the helm.
Clevenger enjoyed an amazing three-year span, from 2015 to 2017, with three straight regional crowns and a 39-5 record. In 2017, Clevenger led the Admirals to an undefeated 15-0 state championship season.
Prior to coaching at Danville, Clevenger coached six seasons at Henderson County, which is a larger Class 6A program. While at Henderson County, Clevenger had five winnings seasons, accumulated 44 wins, and led the Colonels to two region runner-up finishes.
The Somerset High School football coaching job came open after the tragic and unexpected passing of long-time head coach Robbie Lucas, who led the Briar Jumpers' program for 14 seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.