Clay Clevenger (second from left) was announced as the new Somerset High School football coach on Wednesday. Clevenger led Danville to a 2017 state title and an 15-0 undefeated record. Clevenger is shown here with his Kate and their two sons, Rush and Bo.

Clay Clevenger was named the new Somerset High School football coach on Wednesday.

Clevenger spent eight seasons coaching at Danville High School – the Briar Jumpers' longtime district rivals. Clevenger coached the Admirals from 2013 to 2020 and garnered a state championship title in 2017. Clevenger led Danville to a state runner-up finish in 2016. Clevenger led Danville to 65 wins during his eight seasons at the helm. 

Clevenger enjoyed an amazing three-year span, from 2015 to 2017, with three straight regional crowns and a 39-5 record. In 2017, Clevenger led the Admirals to an undefeated 15-0 state championship season.

Prior to coaching at Danville, Clevenger coached six seasons at Henderson County, which is a larger Class 6A program. While at Henderson County, Clevenger had five winnings seasons, accumulated 44 wins, and led the Colonels to two region runner-up finishes.

The Somerset High School football coaching job came open after the tragic and unexpected passing of long-time head coach Robbie Lucas, who led the Briar Jumpers' program for 14 seasons.  

