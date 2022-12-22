In the search to replace Robbie Lucas as the new head football coach at Somerset High School, the Briar Jumpers certainly didn't have far to look.
Somerset simply went to a former foe inside the Jumpers own district to find their new man for the vacant post.
Former Henderson County and Danville Admiral head football coach Clay Clevenger was named on Wednesday as Somerset's new football coach, taking over the reigns of the program from Robbie Lucas, who valiantly lost his battle to cancer earlier in the fall.
Clevenger -- who was the head coach at Henderson County before coaching at Danville -- says he's extremely excited and grateful to be the person chosen to lead the program, and continue Somerset's tradition on the gridiron.
"I'm really excited, and my family is really excited about this opportunity as well," stated Clevenger.
"I've been out of the head coaching game for a couple of years, and it was kind of one of those deals where for me to get back into it, it was going to have to be a certain type of place," added the new Somerset head coach. "A place where they love football, and a place where you feel like you could go in and feel like you have a chance to win at the highest level. And, I have family here in central Kentucky, and that was important to me as well."
Of course Clevenger is no stranger to Somerset football, or Robbie Lucas for that matter.
Coach Lucas led Somerset for 14 seasons, and won 114 games as the Briar Jumpers head coach, which included one state runner-up finish in 2009, and a state championship in 2019.
The two men coached against each other for years within the same district, when Clevenger was the head man at Danville.
Clevenger coached the Admirals from 2013 through 2020, and much like Lucas, he also won a state championship in Class 2 A, in 2017.
Clevenger won 65 games while at Danville, and before that, he was the head coach at Henderson County for six seasons, winning 44 games, and finishing as a regional runner-up on two different occasions.
Coach Clevenger says while he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the Somerset football program, due to his years-long friendship with Robbie Lucas, he says he wishes the job would have came under much better and different circumstances.
"I am very fortunate to have this opportunity," Clevenger stated. "Coach (Robbie) Lucas was a very good friend of mine. I talked to some people that had talked to him, and hopefully, he would sign off on this hire. I just want to come in and keep building on his legacy."
"Sometimes being a high school football coach in a small town, it can be a lonely job," pointed out Clevenger. 'There's kind of a brotherhood that you get. Robbie and I, before we would play a game against each other when I was the head coach at Danville, would talk for 45 minutes to an hour during pregame warmups, and wouldn't even be paying attention, and then we would look up and it would be time for kickoff. We weren't even talking about football, but we were talking just about life."
"We always talked, and we were good for those conversations on the phone, or at coaching clinics," continued Clevenger. "He was just a good friend. I hadn't talked to Robbie probably since September, and I wish I had talked to him more. I wish I could call him right now to be honest with you. I'm taking this job under some unfortunate circumstances. I'd rather Robbie Lucas was still the football coach at Somerset -- there's no doubt in my mind about that."
As for football, the Briar Jumpers are coming off a 2022 season that saw the purple and gold finish 6-6 on the year, with a 42-13 loss to district rival Lexington Christian in the second round of the playoffs.
In 2022, Somerset was outscored by its opponents by a 392-251 margin, which included a 47-0 blowout loss to eventual 2 A state champion Beechwood, a 45-0 loss at home to Corbin, and a pair of losses to LCA, which not only included the playoff loss, but also included a 43-0 defeat at home to the Eagles.
So, there is work to be done to get Somerset back toward the mountain top in Class 2 A, and no one knows that better than the Briar Jumpers new coach.
"I think it comes down to working hard, day in and day out," said Clevenger.
"There's not a magic wand -- you've got to get in the weight room and work hard, and you've got to develop relationships with the kids, and you've got to build a trust within the community and the parents," continued the SHS head coach. "You have to push the kids to be the best they can be, and once you can develop that, good things typically happen within your program."
Clevenger is a proven head coach, and he has had success all throughout his head coaching career.
If that trend continues at Somerset, the Briar Jumpers are going to be a force in the years to come.
