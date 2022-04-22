Clint Woods, Grayson Turner will headline in Saturday's Lake Cumberland Classic

The 45th running of the Joan Spurlock Lake Cumberland Classic track meet will take place on Saturday at Somerset's Joan Spurlock Track Complex. Several local athletes will headline the longtime heralded track meet this weekend.
Two of the most dominant local performers will come in the way of two male sprinters.
Pulaski County junior Clint Woods ranks third in the state in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. Woods has a best clocking in the 100 meters at 10.78 and 22.27 in the 200 meters.
Somerset Grayson Turner will be a busy man tomorrow competing in four individual events. Turner has the fastest recorded time in the the state this year in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.12. Turner is ranked 10th in the triple jump with a best of 42'11.25", ranked 18th in the long jump at 20'10", and ranked 22nd in the state in the 100 meters with a time of 11.26.
Somerset senior Emily Ham is ranked in the state's Top 25 in both the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Ham has a best time of 17.61 in the 100 hurdles and a best mark of 33'03.5" in the triple jump.
The Pulaski County 3200-meter relay team of Maggie Bertram, Alex Cundiff, Addison Cundiff, and Hannah Murray are ranked 14th in the state with a best time of 10:27.5.
Pulaski County sophomore Abbe Coomer has been superb in the in the 100 meters and 200 meters with several big wins in both events this season.
Southwestern junior Caleb Perrin has been lowering his time in the 800 meters in large chunks and is approaching the elite two-minute mark. Perrin has also ran strong 400-meter and 1600-meter races.
Pulaski County sophomore thrower Lexi Lawless has been solid in the girls shot put and discus events.
Pulaski County long jumper T.J. Colyer will challenge in the boys long jump event.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess will challenge for titles in the long jump, triple jump and high jump.
Other local notables will be Southwestern's A.J Perrin (pole vault), Southwestern's Trevor Hansen (1600 and 3200 meters). Southwestern's Kate Golden (3200 and 1600 meters), Southwestern's Giddeon Brainard (100 and 200 meters), Pulaski County's Maggie Bertram (1600 meters), Pulaski County's Emma Coomer (200 meters), Pulaski County's Alex Cunfdiff (800 and 400 meters), Southwestern's Preston Frost (300 hurdles), Southwestern's Jadyn Campbell (300 hurdles), Southwestern's Bekah Clark (400 meters), Bluegrass United's Chloe West (1600 meters), Somerset's Hannaha Boyer (100 and 200 meters), Pulaski County's Tyler Wilkinson (300 hurdles), Somerset's Lucy McArthur (pole vault and 800 meters), Southwestern's Victor Colyer (200 meters), Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz (3200 meters), and Pulaski County's Anna Farmer (high jump).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
