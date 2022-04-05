Clint Woods named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods won two individual events at the South Laurel High School All-Comers track meet. Woods won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.05, and won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.36. Woods was also on the Pulaski County winning 400-meter relay team.

