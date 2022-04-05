Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods won two individual events at the South Laurel High School All-Comers track meet. Woods won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.05, and won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.36. Woods was also on the Pulaski County winning 400-meter relay team.
featured alert urgent
Clint Woods named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Scott Eugene Pierson, 63, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Jean Waddle Care Center. Private services will be held at a later date. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.mo…
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski Circuit Clerk placed on leave pending complaint investigation
- Wayne County pursuit ends in fatal wreck in Pulaski
- Somerset man indicted on theft-related charges
- County closes on property to expand Pulaski Park
- Whittaker pleads guilty in Pulaski, Rockcastle cases
- Larry Cranfill records first Eagle's Nest ace of 2022
- Has John Calipari worn out his welcome at Kentucky?
- State employees will get pay raises
- Passenger arrested after fleeing traffic stop
- Kade Grundy picks up first collegiate pitching win
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.