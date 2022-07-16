Coach Calipari visits Bluegrass Senior Living and #1 UK fan 

Along the way of his autograph tour, UK men's basketball head coach John Calipari made time today to visit Bluegrass Senior Living in Somerset. Every person there was excited to meet Calipari, but maybe none more so than 93-year-old Gene Hurt, who doesn't look a day over 70. Hurt remarked, "Yeah that's what everyone else tells me too."
I had the chance to chat with Mr. Hurt while we were waiting for the arrival of Calipari and he began telling me about his earliest memories of UK athletics. Some of his earliest memories include gathering around a radio with his friends to listen to them play.
Hurt was a member of the Marine Corps before he ended up actually attending UK in the 50's. He remembers fondly his time at the university, in a time before all the amenities of today.
He spoke about when he used to watch them play at Memorial Coliseum and before that at Alumni Hall, smaller on-campus arenas where all the UK basketball teams played before Rupp Arena was built.
Hurt then went on to speak about some of the earliest players he remembered watching, including Bill Spivey, who Hurt remarked "was the first 7-foot player I can remember seeing." He also went on to say, "I remember heading over to the cafeteria where the basketball players ate, and Spivey would just drink one juice after another, even though he was only supposed to have one."
Also talking about the football team at UK, Hurt said, "I like to go watch the football games because of the pageantry of it all. Plus, you know, they are winning a lot more now."
We then moved on to talk about the basketball team, since Calipari was going to be the guest of honor for the day. He said of Calipari, "He's a good coach. You know, if I was making 9 million dollars a year as well, I think I'd stick around for a while too."
Everyone knows Big Blue Nation runs deep and Hurt said just as much, stating, "Kentucky fans are loyal. I told a guy that moved here from New York, you better be a Kentucky fan now. There's only one school to me and that's UK."
When asked about his favorite players from this upcoming year's team, he first mentioned reigning Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, stating, "He's an unusual player, but a phenomenal talent." Also talking about Sahvir Wheeler, he said, "I like him a lot, if he was a few inches taller he would have a serious chance at a professional career, but he is still a great player."
Then came the moment everyone was waiting for, after a little bit of a delay, coach Calipari had arrived. Taking time to chat and take pictures with those outside the building, you could tell the coach was glad to be there. Hurt noticed Calipari was outside so he raced his wheelchair through the doors so he could finally meet Coach Cal, and you could tell getting to meet the UK head man meant a lot to Gene. They had a brief conversation and Gene even managed to get his old UK hat signed by Calipari.
It was great to see Calipari take time out of his busy schedule to brighten the days of the folks that reside at Burnside Senior Living, but even more great was the time I personally got to take to talk to Mr. Gene Hurt, quite possibly the biggest UK fan in this city.
