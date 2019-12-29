COACH OF THE YEAR: Butcher ends coaching career on high note  

After taking a job as an assistant principal last August, Stephen Butcher knew that the 2018-2019 season would be his final year as the head coach of the Southwestern High School girls’ basketball coach.
What a final season it was for Butcher, as he led his Lady Warrior team to school’s first-ever regional title and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.
For playing the leading role in Southwestern’s successful postseason run, Butcher has been tabbed the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Co-Coach of the Year. Butcher is honored to be named as one of the top coaches in the area, but he credits his players and his assistant coaches for the award.
“I am humbled and honored to be named the 2019 CJ Coach of the Year,” began Butcher. “However, this is not an individual accomplishment. This award needs to be shared with all of the Southwestern Lady Warriors, as well as the assistant coaches I was so fortunate to work with during that time. The only thing I should get an award for is having good players and surrounding myself with the right people.”
Butcher made his sixth and final season the best, as led the Lady Warriors to a 48th District title, an inaugural 12th Region championship, and a state runner-up banner. Southwestern finished the year with an overall record of 27-6, including a 14-1 mark against region foes and a perfect 5-0 record versus district opponents.
For a while, it looked like Southwestern might not live up to their coach’s preseason expectations. After a lot of adversity came, including the injuries of Kallie Sheron and Hannah Phelps came the Lady Warriors’ way, that elusive regional title was not looking promising.
“In my heart, I knew we were capable of something special before the season started,” Butcher said. “Then we lose Hannah in the preseason. We lost Kallie in the first game of the year and, to be honest, it took us the entire regular season before we really got back to being the team I thought we would be. I think, for a long stretch, I didn’t do a very good job of getting the best out of our team, and it took getting beat by Franklin County, at home, and embarrassing myself after for me to finally come to grips with the fact that I was the biggest reason we weren’t playing our best basketball.”
“Six days later, in our last regular season game, we went to Mercer County and looked like the team I thought we would be in the preseason. In all honesty, that win was sort of like our moment where we threw our hat in the ring as a regional contender.”
The Lady Warriors’ road to a regional title started with a 68-34 victory over sister school Pulaski County. Southwestern then used a strong third quarter to get past favorite Lincoln County before defeating Casey County in the regional title game.
After several gut-wrenching losses in the region tourney over the years, it was finally Southwestern’s turn to hoist the championship trophy.
“As for the regional tournament itself, that was five years worth of heartbreak replaced by three beautiful performances,” explained the former Southwestern coach. “At halftime of the Lincoln County game we were down by eight, and I’m sure everyone in the gym was thinking about what they did to us at their place in January. However, the kids believed in themselves, they believed in our staff, and, most importantly, they believed in each other. The second half of the Lincoln County game and the entire Casey County game are something I will never get tired of watching.”
After winning the school’s first-ever 12th Region title, Butcher and company turned their focus towards winning the program’s inaugural state championship. Southwestern would reel off three straight wins over Collins, North Laurel, and Male before falling victim to Ryle in the state finals.
The Lady Warriors gutted out a win over Collins prior a hot shooting performance versus North Laurel. Southwestern then used a late run in the second half to get past Male, allowing them to punch their tickets to the state championship contest. Ryle got off to a hot start in the finals, and the Lady Warriors could never quite catch up.
Ending a coaching career at Rupp Arena was quite an honor for Butcher, who has now turned his attention to his new position as an assistant principal at the high school. The former girls’ basketball coach had a lot of people to thank for supporting him during his time on and off the court.
“I have been extremely blessed in that my wife, Kara, has always been the biggest supporter of me and my teams,” Butcher said. “ These past six years, having Kessa (and Kase for the last three) to be a part of it, has been one of my great joys. My mom and dad were able to see almost all of our games - mom even had a pretty good seat for the last seven of them, and for that, I am thankful. To be able to be around such great kids as the young ladies we’ve been fortunate enough to coach has truly been a blessing. I could not dream of any better role models for my children. In my 12 years as a head coach, I have been blessed to work with great assistant coaches who are even greater human beings. I can only hope that they learned half as much from me as I did from them.”
Butcher will now sit back and watch one of his former assistants, Junior Molden, lead the Lady Warrior basketball program. Butcher is thankful to have had the opportunity to share the sidelines with Molden over the last few years.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say how happy and proud I am that Junior Molden is the new girls’ coach at Southwestern,” concluded Butcher. “No one has been more crucial to the success of the Southwestern Lady Warriors basketball program, and I look forward to watching his teams play. I became a better coach when Coach Molden joined our staff, and I will be forever grateful for our time together.”
