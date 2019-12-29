COACH OF THE YEAR: Robbie Lucas wins one for the Ages  

For Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas nothing has come easy.
Hired in 1996 by former Briar Jumper head coach Jeff Perkins, Robbie Lucas earned his keep on the Somerset football coaching staff as an assistant. Then in 2002, Lucas took the head coaching position at Lincoln County. But after back-to-back 2-8 losing seasons, Lucas stepped down and returned to Somerset to be an assistant again under Coach Jay Cobb.
And even when Cobb resigned abruptly 11 days before the start of the 2009 season, Lucas was not the school’s obvious choice as the Briar Jumpers’ new head coach. At the time there was some thought about hiring someone outside the program to take over the team, but the 2009 Briar Jumper football players rallied behind Lucas and basically told the administration they wanted Lucas as their new head coach.
“When I was an assistant coach at Somerset I was about 150 pounds lighter and no gray hairs,” Lucas laughed. “I could have always been an assistant coach if I had to. I have never had an ego where I had to be the main guy out front. As long as I am part of the team pulling on the rope somewhere and to help the team win, has always made me happy.”
Even after tying a school record of 14 wins in a season in 2009, guiding the Briar Jumpers to a state championship game appearance, and being named the Class AAA Kentucky High School Coach of the Year, Lucas was still officially labeled as the Briar Jumpers’ interim coach.
In wasn’t until February of 2010 - six months after taking over the reigns of the program - that Lucas was allowed to drop the interim title and be officially named head coach of the Somerset football team.
Now, 10 years later, Robbie Lucas has been given another label in front of his coaching title - the Greatest.
During his 11 seasons as the Somerset head football coach, Lucas has won 100 games, won a state title and a state runner-up title, won seven region titles (five of them in succession), and has had two 14-win seasons.
Of course Lucas would have no part in being called the ‘greatest’ or even trying to compare himself to the great Somerset coaches before him. But Lucas was able to do something that the other great Somerset coaches like Ron Cain, John Cain, Jeff Perkins and Jay Cobb could not accomplish - win a state title.
In fact, Lucas accomplished something that had never been done in 113 years of existence of the illustrious Somerset football program.
But still nothing has come easy for Robbie Lucas.
After leading this teams to a state runner-up crown in his first season and winning five consecutive regional titles (from 2009 to 2013), Lucas and the Briar Jumpers program fell on hard times in the 0-10 season of 2014. The Jumpers improved over the next three season, but went four consecutive seasons getting knocked out of the playoffs in the second and first rounds.
“Getting able to take over as head coach here has been wonderful, but it hasn’t always been great,” Lucas recalled. “I think during that 0-10 season there probably were some parents and administrators who might have doubted my ability to coach here. But I don’t regret a second of my time here at Somerset and I wouldn’t change a second of it. I didn’t chose this profession, luckily this profession chose me.”
But it has been that journey of ‘highs and lows’ and time spent as an assistant coach that has made Robbie Lucas who is now. Being a Somerset assistant coach for over a decade made Lucas realize just how important a good support staff can be to a winning program.
“I couldn’t ask for a better staff and the reason we are sitting here as state champs is because of the assistant coaches I have,” Lucas stated. “My coordinators do things most guys wouldn’t do. They put in long hours, their scour books are immaculate. Coach Swearingen, and Coach Singleton, and even Coach Smith, spend hours and hours putting together scout books for the teams we play each Friday night.”
“Even in that last game, we had about nine game films on Mayfield and both of these coaches spent countless hours,” Lucas explained. “They got the films on Friday night. They spent Saturday, Sunday and Monday putting the films in the scour reports, and one of them even had to miss a day at work. They all do an excellent job and are dedicated to the job.”
“Coach Williams, Coach Sheron, Coach Smith, Coach Hatcher, Castle Hatcher, and Max Messamore all do quality job with our program,” Lucas added. “I can tell you from experience the difference between a state championship program and a program that competes for a state title is your staff, your kids and your administration.”
Other than the ‘X’s and O’s of the game and game-time preparation, Lucas has been able to still learn from others and adapt other parts of his sideline personality for the betterment of the team.
“Getting experience as a coach, whether it is JV, freshman or is it is just sitting and listening to an older coach or even spending time watching how other staffs work, has been extremely helpful for me and I would encourage all young coaches to do the same,” Lucas explained. “You need to find someone to emulate, find you someone to talk to, keep your mouth shut and take notes and listen to what they have to say about coaching football. Then you can form your own philosophy out of that.”
“Over the years my patience has gotten better, and I have been able to sit back and not make snap decisions,” Lucas stated.” I have always tried to learn from older coaches and try to figure out what our kids need. I have always told my assistants if we loose our heads, our kids will loose their heads. Our kids feed off our energy, what we do or how we react.”
All those years of learning and growing as a coach was put to test when Lucas got one last chance to talk to his team in their final timeout 28 seconds prior to that historic 86-yard winning drive in the state finals.
“In that state title game not only were our kids cool and collective, but our kids were cool and collective, and that helped in that last drive,” Lucas admitted.
For the first time in Lucas’ 11 years as the Somerset head football coach and 113 years of the Briar Jumpers football program, a Somerset coach did not have to talk to a group of dejected players after a season-ending loss.
“Ending the season with a win is undescribable because you get to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Lucas gleamed. “You don’t have to look the kids in the face after a loss and say ‘sorry we just didn’t make it this year’. But these kids found a way to win at the end of the game and they have endeared themselves to this community and this program.”
“It is awesome to see these kids walk around with their heads held high because they know they have done something that hasn’t been done in 113 years.”
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
