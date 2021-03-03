Monday night, the Wayne County Cardinals landed their eighth win of the season when they beat the Cumberland County Panthers 77-58 at home.
This win moved Cardinal head coach Rodney Woods to the 5th winningest basketball coach in KHSAA history.
"Pleased with the effort tonight, guys really played hard and alert," said Woods. "When you make 11-17 threes, things have a tendency to go well. Got to the line 16 times compared to Cumberland County's seven, so that was a plus also. Really like our attitude on and off the field court right now. We are a long way from being a good team, but I like how we are trying to become one. Our lack of depth is a problem, but that's not going to change this season so we just have to get tougher mentally and fight through the fatigue."
Sophomore Mason Burchett and 8th grade starter Kendall Phillips topped the scoring for the Cardinals with 25 points each.
Burchett was extremely efficient on offense by shooting 8-12 from the field. He was 4-6 from beyond the three point line, and 5-5 from the free throw line.
Phillips was perhaps even more efficient shooting 10-12 from the field, with 5-6 from behind the three point line as well.
Senior Brody Weaver also eclipsed double figures for Wayne with 13 points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Junior Renan Dobbs, junior Gage Gregory and junior Trevet Smith also chipped in on the score cards with Dobbs at six, and Gregory and Smith each at four.
The Panthers had an extremely balanced scoring night, but their top scorers were Randall Camfield and Garrett Scott with nine points each.
The win gave Wayne an 8-10 record on the season and they have three home games in a row this week. First, they play Pulaski County Tuesday, then Russell County on Friday, and then Mercer County on Saturday.
Wayne Co. - Burchett 25, Ke. Phillips 25, Weaver 13, Dobbs 6, Gregory 4, Smith 4.
Cumberland Co. - Camfield 9, Scott 9, Duvall 8, Miller 6, Perdue 6, Seay 6, Caprietta 3, Sewell 3, Staley 3, Harwood 2, Morgan 2, Alexander 1.
