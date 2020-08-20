Coaches happy to start fall sports season

Just before noon on Thursday, Aug. 20, a unison 'sigh of relief' could probably be heard around the Commonwealth when he Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to keep their fall sports start dates intact with football beginning on Friday, Sept. 11 and cross country, soccer and volleyball to begin competition on Monday, Sept. 7.
Despite an hour of discussion on whether they should proceed with current planned start dates, only two of the 18-member KHSAA Board of Control voted to move the fall sports seasons back.
Several of the board members gave testimonials of the hundreds of emails and letters they received from athletes, coaches, parents and fans urging them to start sports back up. Over the past several days, social media was inundated with personal "Let us Play" mimes.
Most of the local coaches were happy to see a date put in place by the KHSAA to finally start up high sports and their fall sports seasons.
Veteran Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines has been actively praising, on his Twitter account, when other states announced they would be playing fall sports in 2020.
“We are pleased with the KHSAA Board of Control decision to allow sports to move forward," Hines exclaimed. "We are excited for our kids, that they can get back to some normalcy. We are excited to be headed to Lexington Henry Clay on September 11."
Pulaski County's season opener against Henry Clay, on Sept. 11, was originally slated to play at Maroons Stadium, since the Maroons traveled to Henry Clay last season. However, no Fayette County schools football teams are allowed to travel out of the county, forcing Pulaski County to travel north again or lose the game off their schedule.
The Somerset Briar Jumpers have been excited about the upcoming 2020 football season and a hopeful return trip to the University Kentucky's Kroger Field, in hopes of defending their Class AA state title. Somerset coach Robbie Lucas was glad to see his kids get another shot at the gold ring.
"We are extremely excited for our team and the rest of fall sports," Lucas stated. "We have a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time. But we are grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to the challenges ahead of us."
Somerset football will open their season at Whitley County on Sept. 11.
After an up-and-down year filled with injuries in 2019, the Southwestern High School football team and their head coach Jason Foley are excited to back on the grassy surface of the Reservation. Like Lucas, Foley knows there is a lot of work to be done before Sept. 11.
"I am extremely excited of hearing the news of KHSAA will remain with the Sept. 11th start date," Foley stated. "The kids have been working hard and deserve the opportunity to play what they love. I know they all are excited to hear the news as well. We look forward to competing."
"Obviously, we have only a short time to get ready for 'Game 1', so it will require great efficiency from our coaches and players In getting prepared," Foley added. "But we are more than ready for the challenge."
Southwestern football will open their season at Wayne County on Sept. 11.
Longtime Pulaski County High School cross country coach Byron Childers was happy the season will start up soon for his athletes and especially his seniors.
"I'm very happy for our kids, especially our seniors," Childers stated. "I must admit I was a little surprised at the decision, with virtual school taking place."
Likewise, Southwestern High School girls cross country coach Debbie Carrington was glad to see that the hard work her runners were putting in would be rewarded with actual high school competitions.
"We are very excited that the cross country season will move forward as planned," Carrington stated. "The athletes are putting in the work and are anxious to get started."
While Southwestern High School boys soccer coach Sean McBride was excited about getting the soccer season started, he was also mindful of everyone staying safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"I support the KHSAA’s decision to move forward with the season," McBride stated. "We’ve been practicing with precautions for two months with very little incident around the state."
"I’m just happy that student athletes get to compete," McBride added. "I think if everyone involved is mindful of the Governor’s mask mandate while they’re in public and wash their hands regularly, there will be minimal risk when these athletes are around each other. We’ve practiced long enough, now we’re just ready to play."
Southwestern High School boys soccer team will open their season against Boyle County at home on Thursday, Sept. 11.
Pulaski County High School volleyball coach Teresa Combs was happy to get fal sports started but perplexed that they had to wait extra weeks to get the go ahead to play.
"I am extremely happy for the girls that there appears we will be able to have some type of volleyball season," Combs stated. "I am disappointed that KHSAA made us wait three more weeks to vote for the same option with no guidance. I was hopeful that during that time everything would have been worked out and submitted to the Governor so we didn't have to wait again for that approval."
"I am torn that if it seems as if distance learning is the best option for our student's health and safety why we couldn't wait at least a couple more weeks to see how things progress within our county," Combs warned. "We have been diligent in our efforts to maintain the health and safety of our student athletes, followed the protocol outlined for us and we will be ready to go when the time comes."
The Pulaski County High School volleyball team will host Corbin on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in their season opener.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.