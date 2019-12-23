Cole Dysinger named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Cole Dysinger

Southwestern High School senior Cole Dysinger scored 22 points in one half against Middlesboro before leaving the game with an injury. Dysinger scored 20 points against Harvest Prep and 27 points against Rockcastle County.

