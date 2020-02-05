Southwestern High School senior Cole Dysinger scored a career-high 44 points in the Warriors' loss to Wayne County High School. Dysinger hit six three-pointers, and shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Cole Dysinger named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Cole Dysinger
Clifton Lee Gosser, age 73, of Nancy, KY, departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Clifton Gosser.
