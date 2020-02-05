Cole Dysinger named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Cole Dysinger

Southwestern High School senior Cole Dysinger scored a career-high 44 points in the Warriors' loss to Wayne County High School. Dysinger hit six three-pointers, and shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

